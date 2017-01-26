Turkey angered as Greece blocks extra...

Turkey angered as Greece blocks extradition of soldiers over coup attempt

Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Greece's Supreme Court ruled against the extradition of eight Turkish soldiers who fled to Greece in July after a failed coup attempt in Turkey, a decision which angered Ankara and further strained relations between the two neighbours. The eight Turkish soldiers, who fled to Greece in a helicopter and requested political asylum after a failed military coup against the government, are escorted by police officers as they arrive at the Supreme Court in Athens, Greece, January 26, 2017.

