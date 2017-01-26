Turkey angered as Greece blocks extradition of soldiers over coup attempt
Greece's Supreme Court ruled against the extradition of eight Turkish soldiers who fled to Greece in July after a failed coup attempt in Turkey, a decision which angered Ankara and further strained relations between the two neighbours. The eight Turkish soldiers, who fled to Greece in a helicopter and requested political asylum after a failed military coup against the government, are escorted by police officers as they arrive at the Supreme Court in Athens, Greece, January 26, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Add your comments below
Greece Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the Identity of Macedonians (May '07)
|12 hr
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|47,214
|EXTERMINATE ALL TURKOALBANlANS FROM GREECE!
|Wed
|ALBANIANS RSAVAGES
|1
|KOUMOUNES==>>KEEP THE MUSLIMS OUT of GREECE`
|Tue
|ATHEO TERAS
|1
|Who are darker, Greeks, Spaniards or Italians? (Oct '08)
|Jan 21
|BigEd
|2,569
|Pastoral Institutea s Muse tells enchanted tale...
|Jan 21
|Elton Bach
|1
|Are the Turkish men all GAY? (Feb '10)
|Jan 19
|Marriedtoaturk
|27
|Why are albanians so ugly? (Mar '13)
|Jan 16
|Arber
|41
Find what you want!
Search Greece Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC