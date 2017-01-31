This Family Did Not Have To Quit Thei...

This Family Did Not Have To Quit Their Day Jobs To Travel Around The World

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Neatorama

You know those stories people are always sharing about how they quit their job and traveled the globe or moved abroad or something similarly life changing and inspirational? Well, it turns out you don't have to quit your job to tour the world with your family, you just need to live in an area central to where you want to visit, make a lot of money, and schedule your life down to the minute. Lajka, Wadyn and 3 years old Zazu , aka the family in the photos above, seem to be enjoying their busy lives, and thanks to their careful planning they're able to keep their full time jobs and travel around the world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Neatorama.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greece Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News PM to Greek investors: We offer best conditions... 5 hr SerbVictoryOverUS... 1
News the Identity of Macedonians (May '07) 18 hr MACEDONIA is HELL... 47,216
Why are albanians so ugly? (Mar '13) Tue Just me 42
I hope things improve for Greece soon! (Sep '11) Jan 29 Tony 173
EXTERMINATE ALL TURKOALBANlANS FROM GREECE! Jan 25 ALBANIANS RSAVAGES 1
KOUMOUNES==>>KEEP THE MUSLIMS OUT of GREECE` Jan 24 ATHEO TERAS 1
Poll Who are darker, Greeks, Spaniards or Italians? (Oct '08) Jan 21 BigEd 2,569
See all Greece Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greece Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Greece

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,401 • Total comments across all topics: 278,456,406

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC