This Family Did Not Have To Quit Their Day Jobs To Travel Around The World

You know those stories people are always sharing about how they quit their job and traveled the globe or moved abroad or something similarly life changing and inspirational? Well, it turns out you don't have to quit your job to tour the world with your family, you just need to live in an area central to where you want to visit, make a lot of money, and schedule your life down to the minute. Lajka, Wadyn and 3 years old Zazu , aka the family in the photos above, seem to be enjoying their busy lives, and thanks to their careful planning they're able to keep their full time jobs and travel around the world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Neatorama.