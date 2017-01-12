The Fall of Aleppo
On January 3, 2017, Syrian refugees, joined by Iraqi refugees and international supporters, marched on the Russian embassy in Thessaloniki, Greece. An article reporting on the march quotes a Syrian refugee as follows: A'They are trying to kill all the flowers in Syria, but they cannot kill the Spring.
