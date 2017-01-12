Tetracycline and colchicine effective...

Tetracycline and colchicine effective in hidradenitis suppurativa

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: PhysOrg Weblog

Tetracycline combined with colchicine is effective for treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa , according to a study published online Jan. 4 in the International Journal of Dermatology . Kalliopi Armyra, M.D., from Andreas Sygros Skin Hospital in Athens, Greece, and colleagues examined the effectiveness of tetracycline combined with colchicine in HS treatment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PhysOrg Weblog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greece Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Where to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in G... 18 hr Khalid 1
News the Identity of Macedonians (May '07) Jan 10 MACEDONIA is HELL... 47,212
Orthodox Church blessing weapons? Jan 7 Orthodox Christian 1
Poll Who are darker, Greeks, Spaniards or Italians? (Oct '08) Dec 18 GREEKS RWHITE 2,567
EKTELSTAI to ATHEO TERAS!TWRA! Dec 18 ATHEO TERAS 1
Why are albanians so ugly? (Mar '13) Dec 14 john 40
News "Macedonia to recognize Kosovo" (Sep '08) Dec '16 MACEDONIA is HELL... 21,078
See all Greece Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greece Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Greece

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,404 • Total comments across all topics: 277,861,698

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC