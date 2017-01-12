Tetracycline and colchicine effective in hidradenitis suppurativa
Tetracycline combined with colchicine is effective for treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa , according to a study published online Jan. 4 in the International Journal of Dermatology . Kalliopi Armyra, M.D., from Andreas Sygros Skin Hospital in Athens, Greece, and colleagues examined the effectiveness of tetracycline combined with colchicine in HS treatment.
