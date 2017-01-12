Tetracycline and colchicine effective in hidradenitis suppurativa

Tetracycline combined with colchicine is effective for treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa , according to a study published online Jan. 4 in the International Journal of Dermatology . Kalliopi Armyra, M.D., from Andreas Sygros Skin Hospital in Athens, Greece, and colleagues examined the effectiveness of tetracycline combined with colchicine in HS treatment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PhysOrg Weblog.