Sales of Jeanette Arsenault's - This Is My Canada' will benefit charities

Island songwriter Jeanette Arsenault has penned an original composition called "This Is My Canada" for the country's 150th birthday, and is donating proceeds from the project to local, regional and national charities. Arsenault is the daughter of iconic artist Angele Arsenault, and has performed the song for the Canadian Olympics team in Salt Lake City in 2002 and Athens, Greece in 2004, as well as several venues nationally.

