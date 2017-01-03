Russian consul in Athens found dead; ...

Russian consul in Athens found dead; no signs of foul play

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

Police investigators enter the house of the Russian consul Andrei Malanin in Athens, Monday, Jan. 9, 2017. Greek police say the Russian consul in Athens has been found dead in his flat in the Greek capital, but there are no immediate indications of foul play.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greece Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Orthodox Church blessing weapons? Sat Orthodox Christian 1
News the Identity of Macedonians (May '07) Jan 5 MACEDONIA is HELL... 47,211
Poll Who are darker, Greeks, Spaniards or Italians? (Oct '08) Dec 18 GREEKS RWHITE 2,567
EKTELSTAI to ATHEO TERAS!TWRA! Dec 18 ATHEO TERAS 1
Why are albanians so ugly? (Mar '13) Dec 14 john 40
News "Macedonia to recognize Kosovo" (Sep '08) Dec 12 MACEDONIA is HELL... 21,078
are greek men attracted to indian girls? (Jul '09) Dec 12 Alexander 96
See all Greece Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greece Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Greece

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,009 • Total comments across all topics: 277,769,791

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC