Regional Report: Eastern Mediterranean
The geopolitical composition of the Eastern Mediterranean region is complex, as it has only recently begun accepting recognition as its own entity. Comprised of Greece, Turkey, Syria, Lebanon, Israel, Egypt and Cyprus, the region has, by and large, been acknowledged as merely an extension of the Middle East, Southeastern Europe or Western Asia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World Oil.
Add your comments below
Greece Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are the Turkish men all GAY? (Feb '10)
|Thu
|Marriedtoaturk
|27
|Why are albanians so ugly? (Mar '13)
|Jan 16
|Arber
|41
|the Identity of Macedonians (May '07)
|Jan 10
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|47,212
|Orthodox Church blessing weapons?
|Jan 7
|Orthodox Christian
|1
|Who are darker, Greeks, Spaniards or Italians? (Oct '08)
|Dec '16
|GREEKS RWHITE
|2,567
|EKTELSTAI to ATHEO TERAS!TWRA!
|Dec '16
|ATHEO TERAS
|1
|"Macedonia to recognize Kosovo" (Sep '08)
|Dec '16
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|21,078
Find what you want!
Search Greece Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC