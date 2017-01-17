Regional Report: Eastern Mediterranean

Regional Report: Eastern Mediterranean

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: World Oil

The geopolitical composition of the Eastern Mediterranean region is complex, as it has only recently begun accepting recognition as its own entity. Comprised of Greece, Turkey, Syria, Lebanon, Israel, Egypt and Cyprus, the region has, by and large, been acknowledged as merely an extension of the Middle East, Southeastern Europe or Western Asia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World Oil.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greece Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Are the Turkish men all GAY? (Feb '10) Thu Marriedtoaturk 27
Why are albanians so ugly? (Mar '13) Jan 16 Arber 41
News the Identity of Macedonians (May '07) Jan 10 MACEDONIA is HELL... 47,212
Orthodox Church blessing weapons? Jan 7 Orthodox Christian 1
Poll Who are darker, Greeks, Spaniards or Italians? (Oct '08) Dec '16 GREEKS RWHITE 2,567
EKTELSTAI to ATHEO TERAS!TWRA! Dec '16 ATHEO TERAS 1
News "Macedonia to recognize Kosovo" (Sep '08) Dec '16 MACEDONIA is HELL... 21,078
See all Greece Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greece Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Greece

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,487 • Total comments across all topics: 278,107,273

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC