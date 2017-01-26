PROPERTY: Leptos Group gets new offices in Russia
Leptos Group has opened its new country headquarters in Russia. The new offices, located at the heart of Moscow city, Empire Tower of Presnenskaya Naberezhnaya 6, are ideally positioned in the heart of the Moscow International Financial Centre.
