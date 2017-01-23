Portugal offer to take Iraqi refugees rebuffed as favoritism

In this photo taken Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, a Yazidi refugee woman looks out of a window of a hotel room in the northern Greek village of Agios Athanasios, near Thessaloniki city. Portugal has offered to take in several hundred of the 2,500 Yazidi refugees living in Greece, arguing that the mistreated religious minority merits special protection.

