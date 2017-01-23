Portugal offer to take Iraqi refugees...

Portugal offer to take Iraqi refugees rebuffed as favoritism

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

In this photo taken Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, a Yazidi refugee woman looks out of a window of a hotel room in the northern Greek village of Agios Athanasios, near Thessaloniki city. Portugal has offered to take in several hundred of the 2,500 Yazidi refugees living in Greece, arguing that the mistreated religious minority merits special protection.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greece Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
EXTERMINATE ALL TURKOALBANlANS FROM GREECE! 8 hr ALBANIANS RSAVAGES 1
KOUMOUNES==>>KEEP THE MUSLIMS OUT of GREECE` 20 hr ATHEO TERAS 1
News the Identity of Macedonians (May '07) Jan 22 MACEDONIA is HELL... 47,213
Poll Who are darker, Greeks, Spaniards or Italians? (Oct '08) Jan 21 BigEd 2,569
News Pastoral Institutea s Muse tells enchanted tale... Jan 21 Elton Bach 1
Poll Are the Turkish men all GAY? (Feb '10) Jan 19 Marriedtoaturk 27
Why are albanians so ugly? (Mar '13) Jan 16 Arber 41
See all Greece Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greece Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Greece

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,612 • Total comments across all topics: 278,245,449

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC