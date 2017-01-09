Passenger: I was asleep when I groped woman on plane :0
An airline passenger claims he has an excuse for grabbing the breasts of the woman next to him - he was groping for his pillow while groggy from sleep apnea, court papers show. "Since the coach seats are so close together, I can certainly see how this misunderstanding may have occurred," says sleep expert Dr. John Penek in Brooklyn court papers, defending Chris Karadimas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.
Add your comments below
Greece Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Orthodox Church blessing weapons?
|Sat
|Orthodox Christian
|1
|the Identity of Macedonians (May '07)
|Jan 5
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|47,211
|Who are darker, Greeks, Spaniards or Italians? (Oct '08)
|Dec 18
|GREEKS RWHITE
|2,567
|EKTELSTAI to ATHEO TERAS!TWRA!
|Dec 18
|ATHEO TERAS
|1
|Why are albanians so ugly? (Mar '13)
|Dec 14
|john
|40
|"Macedonia to recognize Kosovo" (Sep '08)
|Dec 12
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|21,078
|are greek men attracted to indian girls? (Jul '09)
|Dec 12
|Alexander
|96
Find what you want!
Search Greece Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC