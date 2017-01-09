Passenger: I was asleep when I groped woman on plane :0

An airline passenger claims he has an excuse for grabbing the breasts of the woman next to him - he was groping for his pillow while groggy from sleep apnea, court papers show. "Since the coach seats are so close together, I can certainly see how this misunderstanding may have occurred," says sleep expert Dr. John Penek in Brooklyn court papers, defending Chris Karadimas.

