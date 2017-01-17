Napoleon makeup heiress Lianna Perdis dazzles on cover
'A Cali girl accent, a Greek girl's features and an Aussie girl's spirit': Triple threat Napoleon makeup heiress Lianna Perdis, 17, dazzles on cover of Harper's Bazaar Greece And Lianna Perdis continues to make her mark on the fashion world at the tender age of 17, with the model recently landing the cover of Harper's Bazaar Greece. The Heiress to the Napoleon Perdis makeup empire dazzles in a new 8-page spread for the fashion publication, and she recently credited her parents, Napoleon Perdis, 46, and Soula-Marie, 45, with teaching her to be comfortable in her own skin.
