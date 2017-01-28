Monk, abbot of rebel Greek monastery sentenced to 20 years
THESSALONIKI, Greece - A monk and the abbot of a Mt. Athos monastery deemed schismatic by the Greek Orthodox church have been sentenced in absentia to 20 years in prison by a court in this northern Greek city.
