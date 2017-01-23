Minoans for Tuesday Talk

Minoans for Tuesday Talk

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Republican Journal

Art historian Roger Dell will offer an illustrated talk on the Art and Religion of the Minoans: Europe's First Civilization Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 6:30 p.m. in the Abbott Room of Belfast Free Library, 106 High St. The Tuesday Talk is free and open to the public. Dell will offer an introduction to the aesthetic achievements and ritual practices of the Minoans, a prosperous, seafaring, matriarchal culture that thrived 3,500 years ago on the Greek islands of Crete and Santorini.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Republican Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greece Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
KOUMOUNES==>>KEEP THE MUSLIMS OUT of GREECE` 11 hr ATHEO TERAS 1
News the Identity of Macedonians (May '07) Jan 22 MACEDONIA is HELL... 47,213
Poll Who are darker, Greeks, Spaniards or Italians? (Oct '08) Jan 21 BigEd 2,569
News Pastoral Institutea s Muse tells enchanted tale... Jan 21 Elton Bach 1
Poll Are the Turkish men all GAY? (Feb '10) Jan 19 Marriedtoaturk 27
Why are albanians so ugly? (Mar '13) Jan 16 Arber 41
Orthodox Church blessing weapons? Jan 7 Orthodox Christian 1
See all Greece Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greece Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Greece

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,245 • Total comments across all topics: 278,233,493

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC