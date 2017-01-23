Minoans for Tuesday Talk

Art historian Roger Dell will offer an illustrated talk on the Art and Religion of the Minoans: Europe's First Civilization Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 6:30 p.m. in the Abbott Room of Belfast Free Library, 106 High St. The Tuesday Talk is free and open to the public. Dell will offer an introduction to the aesthetic achievements and ritual practices of the Minoans, a prosperous, seafaring, matriarchal culture that thrived 3,500 years ago on the Greek islands of Crete and Santorini.

