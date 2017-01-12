McKim slams massacre fabrication claims

Greens Senator Nick McKim says One Nation Leader and Senator Pauline Hanson must sack Queensland candidate Peter Rogers and apologise to all Tasmanians over the website post. A TASMANIAN senator says Pauline Hanson must sack a Queensland candidate whose website carried an article claiming the Port Arthur massacre was fabricated, as were images of a refugee Syrian toddler lying drowned on a Turkish beach.

