McKim slams massacre fabrication claims

2 hrs ago Read more: NEWS.com.au

Greens Senator Nick McKim says One Nation Leader and Senator Pauline Hanson must sack Queensland candidate Peter Rogers and apologise to all Tasmanians over the website post. A TASMANIAN senator says Pauline Hanson must sack a Queensland candidate whose website carried an article claiming the Port Arthur massacre was fabricated, as were images of a refugee Syrian toddler lying drowned on a Turkish beach.

