McKim slams massacre fabrication claims
Greens Senator Nick McKim says One Nation Leader and Senator Pauline Hanson must sack Queensland candidate Peter Rogers and apologise to all Tasmanians over the website post. A TASMANIAN senator says Pauline Hanson must sack a Queensland candidate whose website carried an article claiming the Port Arthur massacre was fabricated, as were images of a refugee Syrian toddler lying drowned on a Turkish beach.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NEWS.com.au.
Add your comments below
Greece Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in G...
|9 hr
|Khalid
|1
|the Identity of Macedonians (May '07)
|Jan 10
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|47,212
|Orthodox Church blessing weapons?
|Jan 7
|Orthodox Christian
|1
|Who are darker, Greeks, Spaniards or Italians? (Oct '08)
|Dec 18
|GREEKS RWHITE
|2,567
|EKTELSTAI to ATHEO TERAS!TWRA!
|Dec 18
|ATHEO TERAS
|1
|Why are albanians so ugly? (Mar '13)
|Dec 14
|john
|40
|"Macedonia to recognize Kosovo" (Sep '08)
|Dec '16
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|21,078
Find what you want!
Search Greece Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC