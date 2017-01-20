Man who groped woman on flight acquitted of all charges :0
Jurors in Brooklyn federal court took about a day to clear Chris Karadimas, 57, of simple assault and abusive sexual contact charges stemming from the July 2015 incident. The 22-year-old woman, from Boston, testified during the 3 1/2 day trial that Karadimas grabbed her breasts and face two hours into the flight from Athens, Greece, to JFK Airport.
