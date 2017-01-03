Life Remains Miserable for Greece's 'Hot spot' Refugees
The new year has brought new resolutions from the Greek government to improve the lot of refugees living in the country's many camps. But in the most notorious - the so-called 'Hot spots' on the Greek islands - life remains a struggle.
