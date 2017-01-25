Leighton man's kind act makes the news in Greece
A Leighton man who gave his poppy lapel pin to a Greek tourist he met at Bletchley Park last year has had his good deed recognised in a Greek newspaper. Neville Budd, 78, of Hockliffe Street said: "I met Georgios Mytilinos, his wife, daughter and son-in-law when he asked where he could buy a pin similar to the one I was wearing, as his father had fought alongside British forces in Greece during World War Two.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Leighton Buzzard Online.
