Judge: New Jersey Town Violated Anti-Discrimination Laws Against Mosque
A federal judge ruled Saturday that a New Jersey town broke the law by requiring more parking spaces for a mosque than for other places of worship. Muslim men attend Eid al-Fitr prayers at a makeshift mosque in a basement, to mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan, in Piraeus, near Athens, Greece July 6, 2016.REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis The planning board of Bernards Township, N.J., denied plans to build a mosque due to concerns that there were not enough parking spaces, arguing that mosques needed more parking than churches or synagogues due to different times of worship.
