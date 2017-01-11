January 11, 2017

January 11, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Voice of America

This celestial object called IRAS 14348-1447 is actually a combination of two gas-rich spiral galaxies. It is located over a billion light-years away from us.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greece Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Where to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in G... 4 hr Khalid 1
News the Identity of Macedonians (May '07) Tue MACEDONIA is HELL... 47,212
Orthodox Church blessing weapons? Jan 7 Orthodox Christian 1
Poll Who are darker, Greeks, Spaniards or Italians? (Oct '08) Dec 18 GREEKS RWHITE 2,567
EKTELSTAI to ATHEO TERAS!TWRA! Dec 18 ATHEO TERAS 1
Why are albanians so ugly? (Mar '13) Dec 14 john 40
News "Macedonia to recognize Kosovo" (Sep '08) Dec 12 MACEDONIA is HELL... 21,078
See all Greece Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greece Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Greece

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,551 • Total comments across all topics: 277,841,986

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC