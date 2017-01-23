HRW: Greece should transfer thousands of refugees confined to Aegean Islands
The migrants are fleeing conflict zones in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan, and many have been confined for more than ten months, according to the report. A "hotspot" was created in Moria on the island of Lesbos at the recommendation [text, PDF] of the European Commission [official website] to serve as a reception and registration area for refugees, as required by a deal the EU signed with Turkey [JURIST report] last March.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jurist.
Add your comments below
Greece Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KOUMOUNES==>>KEEP THE MUSLIMS OUT of GREECE`
|11 hr
|ATHEO TERAS
|1
|the Identity of Macedonians (May '07)
|Jan 22
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|47,213
|Who are darker, Greeks, Spaniards or Italians? (Oct '08)
|Jan 21
|BigEd
|2,569
|Pastoral Institutea s Muse tells enchanted tale...
|Jan 21
|Elton Bach
|1
|Are the Turkish men all GAY? (Feb '10)
|Jan 19
|Marriedtoaturk
|27
|Why are albanians so ugly? (Mar '13)
|Jan 16
|Arber
|41
|Orthodox Church blessing weapons?
|Jan 7
|Orthodox Christian
|1
Find what you want!
Search Greece Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC