HRW: Greece should transfer thousands of refugees confined to Aegean Islands

The migrants are fleeing conflict zones in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan, and many have been confined for more than ten months, according to the report. A "hotspot" was created in Moria on the island of Lesbos at the recommendation [text, PDF] of the European Commission [official website] to serve as a reception and registration area for refugees, as required by a deal the EU signed with Turkey [JURIST report] last March.

