Happy Birthday Hrithik Roshan: As Hri...

Happy Birthday Hrithik Roshan: As Hrithik Roshan turns 43, here's everything that makes him Kaabil

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Indian Express

Happy Birthday Hrithik Roshan: Bollywood's 'Greek god' is all set to meet his fans at the theaters with his upcoming film Kaabil, which releases this month. It was circa 2000 when the Bollywood box office was ruled by the Khans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greece Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Orthodox Church blessing weapons? Sat Orthodox Christian 1
News the Identity of Macedonians (May '07) Jan 5 MACEDONIA is HELL... 47,211
Poll Who are darker, Greeks, Spaniards or Italians? (Oct '08) Dec 18 GREEKS RWHITE 2,567
EKTELSTAI to ATHEO TERAS!TWRA! Dec 18 ATHEO TERAS 1
Why are albanians so ugly? (Mar '13) Dec 14 john 40
News "Macedonia to recognize Kosovo" (Sep '08) Dec 12 MACEDONIA is HELL... 21,078
are greek men attracted to indian girls? (Jul '09) Dec 12 Alexander 96
See all Greece Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greece Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. Syria
  2. Gunman
  3. Death Penalty
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Greece

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,679 • Total comments across all topics: 277,776,623

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC