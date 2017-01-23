'Halve Food Waste by 2030,' EU Lawmakers Urge Member States
A man walks past served meals made with "wasted" produce deemed unsuitable by food stores because of their appearance, during an event against food waste in Athens, Greece, Oct. 11, 2015. European Union countries were urged Tuesday to halve food waste by 2030, but lawmakers stopped short of making the target binding - to the disappointment of environmental activists.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.
Add your comments below
