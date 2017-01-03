Greek Supreme Court hearing for 2 of ...

Greek Supreme Court hearing for 2 of 8 Turkish servicemen

Handcuffed Turkish military officers, center, are escorted by plain-clothed police officers as they arrive at the Supreme Court in Athens, on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. A prosecutor at Greece's Supreme Court recommended on Tuesday the court reject an extradition request for the first two of eight Turkish servicemen who fled to Greece after a failed July military coup in their country.

Greece

