Greek prosecutor against extraditing last 4 fugitive Turks
Three Turkish military officers in suits wearing handcuffs, escorted by Greek police officers, arrive at the Supreme Court in Athens Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. A prosecutor at Greece's highest court recommended Tuesday and Wednesday the court reject an extradition request for four other Turkish servicemen, who fled to Greece after a failed July military coup in their country.
Greece Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the Identity of Macedonians (May '07)
|Jan 10
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|47,212
|Orthodox Church blessing weapons?
|Jan 7
|Orthodox Christian
|1
|Who are darker, Greeks, Spaniards or Italians? (Oct '08)
|Dec 18
|GREEKS RWHITE
|2,567
|EKTELSTAI to ATHEO TERAS!TWRA!
|Dec 18
|ATHEO TERAS
|1
|Why are albanians so ugly? (Mar '13)
|Dec 14
|john
|40
|"Macedonia to recognize Kosovo" (Sep '08)
|Dec '16
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|21,078
|are greek men attracted to indian girls? (Jul '09)
|Dec '16
|Alexander
|96
