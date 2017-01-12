Greek prosecutor against extraditing ...

Greek prosecutor against extraditing last 4 fugitive Turks

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

Three Turkish military officers in suits wearing handcuffs, escorted by Greek police officers, arrive at the Supreme Court in Athens Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. A prosecutor at Greece's highest court recommended Tuesday and Wednesday the court reject an extradition request for four other Turkish servicemen, who fled to Greece after a failed July military coup in their country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greece Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News the Identity of Macedonians (May '07) Jan 10 MACEDONIA is HELL... 47,212
Orthodox Church blessing weapons? Jan 7 Orthodox Christian 1
Poll Who are darker, Greeks, Spaniards or Italians? (Oct '08) Dec 18 GREEKS RWHITE 2,567
EKTELSTAI to ATHEO TERAS!TWRA! Dec 18 ATHEO TERAS 1
Why are albanians so ugly? (Mar '13) Dec 14 john 40
News "Macedonia to recognize Kosovo" (Sep '08) Dec '16 MACEDONIA is HELL... 21,078
are greek men attracted to indian girls? (Jul '09) Dec '16 Alexander 96
See all Greece Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greece Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Greece

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,930 • Total comments across all topics: 277,887,155

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC