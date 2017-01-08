Greek police find weapons at capture extremist's hideout

In this file photo taken Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2011, suspected terrorist Pola Roupa and alleged member of the Revolutionary Struggle group, wears handcuffs as she arrives for a trial at the maximum security Korydallos prison, western Athens. Greek police on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 recaptured the convicted far-left militant wanted for more than four years after she absconded during her trial on domestic terrorism charges.

