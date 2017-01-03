Greek minister says most migrants no longer are refugees
Over 62,000 ... . A Syrian refugee boy tries to catch the ball while he and others play soccer at the Ritsona refugee camp, about 86 kilometers north of Athens, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLOX-TV Biloxi.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greece Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the Identity of Macedonians (May '07)
|20 hr
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|47,211
|Who are darker, Greeks, Spaniards or Italians? (Oct '08)
|Dec 18
|GREEKS RWHITE
|2,567
|EKTELSTAI to ATHEO TERAS!TWRA!
|Dec 18
|ATHEO TERAS
|1
|Why are albanians so ugly? (Mar '13)
|Dec 14
|john
|40
|"Macedonia to recognize Kosovo" (Sep '08)
|Dec 12
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|21,078
|are greek men attracted to indian girls? (Jul '09)
|Dec 12
|Alexander
|96
|What are Greek Men Like? (Aug '08)
|Dec 11
|ghdhdh
|65
Find what you want!
Search Greece Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC