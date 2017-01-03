Greek minister says most migrants no ...

Greek minister says most migrants no longer are refugees

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: WLOX-TV Biloxi

Over 62,000 ... . A Syrian refugee boy tries to catch the ball while he and others play soccer at the Ritsona refugee camp, about 86 kilometers north of Athens, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLOX-TV Biloxi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greece Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News the Identity of Macedonians (May '07) 20 hr MACEDONIA is HELL... 47,211
Poll Who are darker, Greeks, Spaniards or Italians? (Oct '08) Dec 18 GREEKS RWHITE 2,567
EKTELSTAI to ATHEO TERAS!TWRA! Dec 18 ATHEO TERAS 1
Why are albanians so ugly? (Mar '13) Dec 14 john 40
News "Macedonia to recognize Kosovo" (Sep '08) Dec 12 MACEDONIA is HELL... 21,078
are greek men attracted to indian girls? (Jul '09) Dec 12 Alexander 96
What are Greek Men Like? (Aug '08) Dec 11 ghdhdh 65
See all Greece Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greece Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Gunman
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Greece

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,872 • Total comments across all topics: 277,669,291

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC