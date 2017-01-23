Greece: Tsipras marks 2 years as PM with no-austerity pledge

Michalis Giannakos, president of the National Panhellenic Federation of Public Hospital Employees, tries to cross a police formation during a protest against government's policies on health issues in Athens, Wednesday, Janu... . Michalis Giannakos, president of the National Panhellenic Federation of Public Hospital Employees, tries to cross a police formation during a protest against government's policies on health issues in Athens, Wednesday, Janu... ATHENS, Greece - Greece's prime minister has marked two years in office, promising "not another euro" of new austerity measures by his left-wing government as talks with bailout lenders remain at an impasse over demands for deeper cuts.

