Greece Sets Bid Deadline for Thessaloniki Port Sale
Greece has given investors until March 24 to submit binding bids for a majority stake in its second biggest port, Thessaloniki Port, two sources close to the matter said on Tuesday. The sale of the 67 percent stake in the port and other privatisations are a key part of the country's current EU/IMF international bailout deal, the third since 2010.
