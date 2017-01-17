Greece sees progress on Cyprus, says ...

Greece sees progress on Cyprus, says Turkey should drop 'aggressive' talk

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Wednesday progress had been made in ending a decades-old stalemate over the division of Cyprus, but urged Turkey to drop 'aggressive rhetoric' to reach a deal. Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras pauses during his speech at the launching of an equity fund in cooperation with the European Investment Bank, in Athens, Greece, December 22, 2016.

