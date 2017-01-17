Greece sees progress on Cyprus, says Turkey should drop 'aggressive' talk
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Wednesday progress had been made in ending a decades-old stalemate over the division of Cyprus, but urged Turkey to drop 'aggressive rhetoric' to reach a deal. Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras pauses during his speech at the launching of an equity fund in cooperation with the European Investment Bank, in Athens, Greece, December 22, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Add your comments below
Greece Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why are albanians so ugly? (Mar '13)
|Mon
|Arber
|41
|the Identity of Macedonians (May '07)
|Jan 10
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|47,212
|Orthodox Church blessing weapons?
|Jan 7
|Orthodox Christian
|1
|Who are darker, Greeks, Spaniards or Italians? (Oct '08)
|Dec '16
|GREEKS RWHITE
|2,567
|EKTELSTAI to ATHEO TERAS!TWRA!
|Dec '16
|ATHEO TERAS
|1
|"Macedonia to recognize Kosovo" (Sep '08)
|Dec '16
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|21,078
|are greek men attracted to indian girls? (Jul '09)
|Dec '16
|Alexander
|96
Find what you want!
Search Greece Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC