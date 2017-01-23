Greece: Quake rattles island of Crete, no injuries reported
Most of the demonstrators who gathered on the North Dakota plains to oppose the Dakota Access oil pipeline declared victory and left their snowy protest camp Police say protesters are climbing a crane at a downtown Washington construction site that's just a few blocks from the White House A protester with Greenpeace says they unfurled a giant banner from a construction crane in view of the White House to get under President Donald Trump's skin President Donald Trump will begin rolling out executive actions on immigration Wednesday, beginning with steps to tighten border security, including his proposed wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, according to two... President Donald Trump moved aggressively to tighten the nation's immigration policies Wednesday, signing executive actions to jumpstart construction of a U.S.-Mexico border wall and block federal grants from immigrant-protecting ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Greece Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|EXTERMINATE ALL TURKOALBANlANS FROM GREECE!
|8 hr
|ALBANIANS RSAVAGES
|1
|KOUMOUNES==>>KEEP THE MUSLIMS OUT of GREECE`
|20 hr
|ATHEO TERAS
|1
|the Identity of Macedonians (May '07)
|Jan 22
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|47,213
|Who are darker, Greeks, Spaniards or Italians? (Oct '08)
|Jan 21
|BigEd
|2,569
|Pastoral Institutea s Muse tells enchanted tale...
|Jan 21
|Elton Bach
|1
|Are the Turkish men all GAY? (Feb '10)
|Jan 19
|Marriedtoaturk
|27
|Why are albanians so ugly? (Mar '13)
|Jan 16
|Arber
|41
Find what you want!
Search Greece Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC