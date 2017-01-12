Greece prosecutor suggests Turkey coup soldiers will not be extradited

Greek police vehicles next to a Turkish military helicopter at Alexandroupolis airport, after it landed there carrying eight officers seeking asylum after a coup bid in Turkey, on July 16, 2016 A Greek Court of Cassation prosecutor proposed that two more Turkish soldiers, allegedly involved in the 15 July 2016 coup attempt, not be extradited to face charges. Yetik appealed a prior court ruling that he be sent to Turkey, while prosecutors separately appealed an earlier decision that Ucan be allowed to stay in Greece.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.