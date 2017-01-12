Greece prosecutor suggests Turkey cou...

Greece prosecutor suggests Turkey coup soldiers will not be extradited

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

Greek police vehicles next to a Turkish military helicopter at Alexandroupolis airport, after it landed there carrying eight officers seeking asylum after a coup bid in Turkey, on July 16, 2016 A Greek Court of Cassation prosecutor proposed that two more Turkish soldiers, allegedly involved in the 15 July 2016 coup attempt, not be extradited to face charges. Yetik appealed a prior court ruling that he be sent to Turkey, while prosecutors separately appealed an earlier decision that Ucan be allowed to stay in Greece.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greece Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Where to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in G... 14 hr Khalid 1
News the Identity of Macedonians (May '07) Jan 10 MACEDONIA is HELL... 47,212
Orthodox Church blessing weapons? Jan 7 Orthodox Christian 1
Poll Who are darker, Greeks, Spaniards or Italians? (Oct '08) Dec 18 GREEKS RWHITE 2,567
EKTELSTAI to ATHEO TERAS!TWRA! Dec 18 ATHEO TERAS 1
Why are albanians so ugly? (Mar '13) Dec 14 john 40
News "Macedonia to recognize Kosovo" (Sep '08) Dec '16 MACEDONIA is HELL... 21,078
See all Greece Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greece Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Greece

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,694 • Total comments across all topics: 277,857,740

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC