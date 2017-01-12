Greece prosecutor suggests Turkey coup soldiers will not be extradited
Greek police vehicles next to a Turkish military helicopter at Alexandroupolis airport, after it landed there carrying eight officers seeking asylum after a coup bid in Turkey, on July 16, 2016 A Greek Court of Cassation prosecutor proposed that two more Turkish soldiers, allegedly involved in the 15 July 2016 coup attempt, not be extradited to face charges. Yetik appealed a prior court ruling that he be sent to Turkey, while prosecutors separately appealed an earlier decision that Ucan be allowed to stay in Greece.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.
Add your comments below
Greece Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in G...
|14 hr
|Khalid
|1
|the Identity of Macedonians (May '07)
|Jan 10
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|47,212
|Orthodox Church blessing weapons?
|Jan 7
|Orthodox Christian
|1
|Who are darker, Greeks, Spaniards or Italians? (Oct '08)
|Dec 18
|GREEKS RWHITE
|2,567
|EKTELSTAI to ATHEO TERAS!TWRA!
|Dec 18
|ATHEO TERAS
|1
|Why are albanians so ugly? (Mar '13)
|Dec 14
|john
|40
|"Macedonia to recognize Kosovo" (Sep '08)
|Dec '16
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|21,078
Find what you want!
Search Greece Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC