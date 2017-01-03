Greece: Policeman injured in shooting...

Greece: Policeman injured in shooting at political party

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

Policemen stand outside the Pan-Hellenic Socialist Movement offices after a gunman opened fire at the bus, left, in Athens, on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. Authorities say a police officer has been wounded after shots were fired outside the offices of the political party in an area of Athens where anarchist groups frequently clash with police and attack symbols of authority.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greece Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News the Identity of Macedonians (May '07) 4 hr MACEDONIA is HELL... 47,212
Orthodox Church blessing weapons? Jan 7 Orthodox Christian 1
Poll Who are darker, Greeks, Spaniards or Italians? (Oct '08) Dec 18 GREEKS RWHITE 2,567
EKTELSTAI to ATHEO TERAS!TWRA! Dec 18 ATHEO TERAS 1
Why are albanians so ugly? (Mar '13) Dec 14 john 40
News "Macedonia to recognize Kosovo" (Sep '08) Dec 12 MACEDONIA is HELL... 21,078
are greek men attracted to indian girls? (Jul '09) Dec 12 Alexander 96
See all Greece Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greece Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Greece

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,393 • Total comments across all topics: 277,792,874

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC