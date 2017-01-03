Greece: Policeman injured in shooting at political party
Policemen stand outside the Pan-Hellenic Socialist Movement offices after a gunman opened fire at the bus, left, in Athens, on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. Authorities say a police officer has been wounded after shots were fired outside the offices of the political party in an area of Athens where anarchist groups frequently clash with police and attack symbols of authority.
