Greece Halts Trucks from Bulgaria over Bad Weather

16 hrs ago

Greece has halted trucks entering via two border crossings from going on in direction to several key cities over severe weather conditions. The restriction is in force as of 10:00 local time on Thursday for Ilinden-Exochi and Kulata-Promachonas border crossing points, the Bulgarian Interior Ministry says.

Greece

