Greece Halts Trucks from Bulgaria over Bad Weather
Greece has halted trucks entering via two border crossings from going on in direction to several key cities over severe weather conditions. The restriction is in force as of 10:00 local time on Thursday for Ilinden-Exochi and Kulata-Promachonas border crossing points, the Bulgarian Interior Ministry says.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sofia News Agency.
Add your comments below
Greece Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are the Turkish men all GAY? (Feb '10)
|5 hr
|Marriedtoaturk
|27
|Why are albanians so ugly? (Mar '13)
|Jan 16
|Arber
|41
|the Identity of Macedonians (May '07)
|Jan 10
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|47,212
|Orthodox Church blessing weapons?
|Jan 7
|Orthodox Christian
|1
|Who are darker, Greeks, Spaniards or Italians? (Oct '08)
|Dec '16
|GREEKS RWHITE
|2,567
|EKTELSTAI to ATHEO TERAS!TWRA!
|Dec '16
|ATHEO TERAS
|1
|"Macedonia to recognize Kosovo" (Sep '08)
|Dec '16
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|21,078
Find what you want!
Search Greece Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC