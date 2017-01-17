Germany to fund Holocaust museum in Thessaloniki
The Jewish community in Greece's second city of Thessaloniki has finally got the go-ahead to build a Holocaust museum, funded in part by Germany, the group's president told AFP on Monday. The project to remember Greek Jews murdered by the Nazi regime had stalled since being first announced three years ago by Thessaloniki mayor Yannis Boutaris.
