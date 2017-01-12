Famous photo of drowned Syrian toddle...

Famous photo of drowned Syrian toddler boosted fundraising for refugees 100-fold

An iconic photo of three-year-old Syrian boy Aylan Kurdi washed up dead on a Turkish beach had a greater impact on fundraising efforts for Syrian refugees than hundreds of thousands of deaths, a study has shown. The photo of Kurdi appeared in media across the world in the days after he drowned in the Mediterranean Sea in September 2015.

Greece

