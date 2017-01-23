Extension Spotlight: Kick off Super Bowl Sunday with the taste of kiwi

What fuzzy brown fruit has three times more vitamin C than an orange and got its name because of its resemblance to New Zealand's funny-looking national bird? If you said "kiwi," you'd be correct! Kiwifruit is native to north-central and eastern China. It was considered a delicacy by the great Khans, who fancied its emerald green color and sparkling flavor.

