Europea s deep freeze causes deaths, disrupts traffic
BELGRADE, Serbia - Heavy snow and frigid temperatures have gripped large parts of Europe, leading to dozens of deaths, freezing rivers, the grounding of planes and traffic accidents: The government says that 10 people died Sunday of cold as the country has been gripped by low temperatures. The deaths bring to 65 the number of fatalities since Nov. 1 when temperatures, especially at night, started falling to freezing levels.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.
Add your comments below
Greece Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Orthodox Church blessing weapons?
|Sat
|Orthodox Christian
|1
|the Identity of Macedonians (May '07)
|Jan 5
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|47,211
|Who are darker, Greeks, Spaniards or Italians? (Oct '08)
|Dec 18
|GREEKS RWHITE
|2,567
|EKTELSTAI to ATHEO TERAS!TWRA!
|Dec 18
|ATHEO TERAS
|1
|Why are albanians so ugly? (Mar '13)
|Dec 14
|john
|40
|"Macedonia to recognize Kosovo" (Sep '08)
|Dec 12
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|21,078
|are greek men attracted to indian girls? (Jul '09)
|Dec 12
|Alexander
|96
Find what you want!
Search Greece Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC