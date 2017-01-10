Europe cold snap: River shipping halted, death toll mounts
Officials suspended shipping along Europe's second-longest waterway on Tuesday as a polar spell gripped a large swathe of the continent, causing hardship especially among migrants, the homeless and the elderly. The death toll from the deep freeze continued to mount around Europe.
