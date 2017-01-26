EU urged to share migrant load as refugee plan languishes

In this Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 photo, Syrian refugee Elan Darwish, 14 months, sleeps inside his family's tent in Kalochori refugee camp on the outskirts of the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki. In this Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017 photo, Syrian refugee men lift weights while practicing at a makeshift gym in Frakapor refugee camp on the outskirts of the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki.

