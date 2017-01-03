EU Commission: 'untenable' situation in Greek refugee camps
A Syrian refugee woman hangs her laundry in front of her shelter at the refugee camp of Ritsona about 86 kilometers north of Athens, Monday, Jan. 9, 2017. Over 62,000 refugees and migrants are stranded in Greece after a series of Balkan border closures and an European Union deal with Turkey to stop migrant flows.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Greece Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Orthodox Church blessing weapons?
|Sat
|Orthodox Christian
|1
|the Identity of Macedonians (May '07)
|Jan 5
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|47,211
|Who are darker, Greeks, Spaniards or Italians? (Oct '08)
|Dec 18
|GREEKS RWHITE
|2,567
|EKTELSTAI to ATHEO TERAS!TWRA!
|Dec 18
|ATHEO TERAS
|1
|Why are albanians so ugly? (Mar '13)
|Dec 14
|john
|40
|"Macedonia to recognize Kosovo" (Sep '08)
|Dec 12
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|21,078
|are greek men attracted to indian girls? (Jul '09)
|Dec 12
|Alexander
|96
Find what you want!
Search Greece Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC