Emirates to launch daily service to Newark via Athens
Dubai, Jan 23 : Airlines major Emirates on Monday announced it will launch a new daily service from Dubai to Newark Liberty International Airport, via the Greek capital city of Athens, starting on Mar 12. The new route complements Emirates existing four daily flights between Dubai and New Yorks JFK airport, by offering global travellers with another convenient access point to the popular New York Metropolitan area. Emirates new Dubai-Athens-Newark flight will also provide a year-round non-stop daily service between the United States and Greece a service that does not exist today and has not existed since 2012.
