DWWA judge profile: Nico Manessis

Nico Manessis is an expert on the wines of his native Greece and the author of three wine books. Spending several months each year in various vineyards in Greece, Manessis chronicles stories and videos from his time there at greekwineworld.com , and his most recent endeavor has been to co-produce the award-winning documentary film Pelican's Watch on Santorini's unique vineyard - more details of which can be found at pelicanswatch.gr .

