DWWA judge profile: Nico Manessis
Nico Manessis is an expert on the wines of his native Greece and the author of three wine books. Spending several months each year in various vineyards in Greece, Manessis chronicles stories and videos from his time there at greekwineworld.com , and his most recent endeavor has been to co-produce the award-winning documentary film Pelican's Watch on Santorini's unique vineyard - more details of which can be found at pelicanswatch.gr .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Decanter Magazine.
Add your comments below
Greece Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why are albanians so ugly? (Mar '13)
|7 hr
|Arber
|41
|the Identity of Macedonians (May '07)
|Jan 10
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|47,212
|Orthodox Church blessing weapons?
|Jan 7
|Orthodox Christian
|1
|Who are darker, Greeks, Spaniards or Italians? (Oct '08)
|Dec 18
|GREEKS RWHITE
|2,567
|EKTELSTAI to ATHEO TERAS!TWRA!
|Dec 18
|ATHEO TERAS
|1
|"Macedonia to recognize Kosovo" (Sep '08)
|Dec '16
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|21,078
|are greek men attracted to indian girls? (Jul '09)
|Dec '16
|Alexander
|96
Find what you want!
Search Greece Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC