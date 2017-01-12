Concern over EU plans to send refugee...

Concern over EU plans to send refugees back to Greece

Refugees, the Greek government and non-governmental organisations have expressed concern about Germany's decision to return asylum seekers to Greece in mid-March. The German interior ministry announced on Thursday that it would return newly arrived asylum seekers to Greece - effectively suspending a five-year ban on such returns - in accordance with the Dublin Regulation protocol.

