Concern over EU plans to send refugees back to Greece
Refugees, the Greek government and non-governmental organisations have expressed concern about Germany's decision to return asylum seekers to Greece in mid-March. The German interior ministry announced on Thursday that it would return newly arrived asylum seekers to Greece - effectively suspending a five-year ban on such returns - in accordance with the Dublin Regulation protocol.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Jazeera.
Add your comments below
Greece Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why are albanians so ugly? (Mar '13)
|2 hr
|Arber
|41
|the Identity of Macedonians (May '07)
|Jan 10
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|47,212
|Orthodox Church blessing weapons?
|Jan 7
|Orthodox Christian
|1
|Who are darker, Greeks, Spaniards or Italians? (Oct '08)
|Dec 18
|GREEKS RWHITE
|2,567
|EKTELSTAI to ATHEO TERAS!TWRA!
|Dec 18
|ATHEO TERAS
|1
|"Macedonia to recognize Kosovo" (Sep '08)
|Dec '16
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|21,078
|are greek men attracted to indian girls? (Jul '09)
|Dec '16
|Alexander
|96
Find what you want!
Search Greece Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC