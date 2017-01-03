Code Yellow Declared for 12 Regions
Code-yellow has been declared on Thursday in 12 regions in western Bulgaria, reported the National Institute of Metereology and Hydrology. The lowest level of warning is in force for the regions of Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Lovech, Gabrovo, Sofia, Sofia-region, Pernik, Kustendil, Blagoevgrad, Pazardzhik and Plovdiv.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sofia News Agency.
Add your comments below
Greece Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the Identity of Macedonians (May '07)
|20 hr
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|47,211
|Who are darker, Greeks, Spaniards or Italians? (Oct '08)
|Dec 18
|GREEKS RWHITE
|2,567
|EKTELSTAI to ATHEO TERAS!TWRA!
|Dec 18
|ATHEO TERAS
|1
|Why are albanians so ugly? (Mar '13)
|Dec 14
|john
|40
|"Macedonia to recognize Kosovo" (Sep '08)
|Dec 12
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|21,078
|are greek men attracted to indian girls? (Jul '09)
|Dec 12
|Alexander
|96
|What are Greek Men Like? (Aug '08)
|Dec 11
|ghdhdh
|65
Find what you want!
Search Greece Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC