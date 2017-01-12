Cinemacy Editors Pick Their Top Films of 2016
Legendary Hermosa Beach surfer and paddler Jim Kerwin has passed away at the age of 95 . He was the last of the Surfin' Kerwin brothers and the last surviving member of the pre WWII Hermosa Beach Surfing Club.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Easy Reader News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greece Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in G...
|4 hr
|Khalid
|1
|the Identity of Macedonians (May '07)
|Tue
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|47,212
|Orthodox Church blessing weapons?
|Jan 7
|Orthodox Christian
|1
|Who are darker, Greeks, Spaniards or Italians? (Oct '08)
|Dec 18
|GREEKS RWHITE
|2,567
|EKTELSTAI to ATHEO TERAS!TWRA!
|Dec 18
|ATHEO TERAS
|1
|Why are albanians so ugly? (Mar '13)
|Dec 14
|john
|40
|"Macedonia to recognize Kosovo" (Sep '08)
|Dec 12
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|21,078
Find what you want!
Search Greece Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC