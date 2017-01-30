Central Florida's Arts Scene Enhances First-Ever Epcot Festival of the Arts
There's still plenty of time to get out and enjoy the first-ever EPCOT International Festival of the Arts. There's so much to see that I've been for some part of three weekends and still don't feel like I've seen it all.
Comments
