BYU grad working to 'lift' and comfort Yazidis refugees in Greece
A rare snow storm and freezing temperatures forced the cancellations of flights and shut down roads, but it didn't stop Hayley Smith and her team of volunteers from racing to gather aid for refugees stuck on Greek islands. Thanks to generous donations - many of which came from Utah - Smith's non-profit Lifting Hands International was able to buy desperately needed items like sleeping bags and tents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.
Add your comments below
Greece Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the Identity of Macedonians (May '07)
|Thu
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|47,214
|EXTERMINATE ALL TURKOALBANlANS FROM GREECE!
|Jan 25
|ALBANIANS RSAVAGES
|1
|KOUMOUNES==>>KEEP THE MUSLIMS OUT of GREECE`
|Jan 24
|ATHEO TERAS
|1
|Who are darker, Greeks, Spaniards or Italians? (Oct '08)
|Jan 21
|BigEd
|2,569
|Pastoral Institutea s Muse tells enchanted tale...
|Jan 21
|Elton Bach
|1
|Are the Turkish men all GAY? (Feb '10)
|Jan 19
|Marriedtoaturk
|27
|Why are albanians so ugly? (Mar '13)
|Jan 16
|Arber
|41
Find what you want!
Search Greece Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC