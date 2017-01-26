BYU grad working to 'lift' and comfor...

BYU grad working to 'lift' and comfort Yazidis refugees in Greece

A rare snow storm and freezing temperatures forced the cancellations of flights and shut down roads, but it didn't stop Hayley Smith and her team of volunteers from racing to gather aid for refugees stuck on Greek islands. Thanks to generous donations - many of which came from Utah - Smith's non-profit Lifting Hands International was able to buy desperately needed items like sleeping bags and tents.

Greece

