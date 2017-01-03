Blizzards, icy weather continue their...

Blizzards, icy weather continue their grip on Europe

Heavy snow fall and below-freezing temperatures continued to sweep across the European continent Saturday causing deaths, and grounding airplanes and crippling ferries in Turkey. At least 10 people have died of the cold in Poland in the past days, according to local media, and in Belgium, one man died Saturday when his lorry slid off the highway because of the icy underground.

Greece

