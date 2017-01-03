Balloon vendors stand in a square waiting for customers in Athens, Greece, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017.
A Greek government official is conceding that negotiations on new bailout measures could be delayed for weeks following disagreement on proposed labor reforms and other issues. Greece and its bailout lenders had aimed at reaching a deal before the end of last year, but the government described labor market liberalization proposals made by the creditors as "irrational."
