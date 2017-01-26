Athens tries to lure Cosco into Greek shipyards
The government is seeking to pique Cosco's interest in the sale of the Skaramangas and Elefsina shipyards, but the Chinese company appears reluctant to get involved in the overindebted schemes. Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, his deputy Yiannis Dragasakis and Economy Minister Stergios Pitsiorlas have informed the Chinese of the Greek government's interest in resurrecting Greece's ship construction and repair industry, a plan which also includes the shipyard on the island of Syros.
